Gareca Rules Out Peru Return

Ricardo Gareca has ruled out any chance of returning as Peru’s head coach, according to comments he gave to Colombia’s El Vbar Caracol. The Argentine manager, who led the team for more than seven years, said that chapter is closed and stressed that the federation is seeking a different profile after failing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“In Peru it was seven and a half years of many things, of many emotions. It’s a closed stage now, at least in Peru’s current situation. I think they have sought and continue to seek another style, another way of working, and that must be respected,” Gareca stated in the interview. His remarks ended speculation about a possible return following his departure from Chile’s national team.

The coach, who guided Peru to the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Copa América final, made clear that he has had no contact with officials from the Peruvian federation. He also denied talks with Venezuela, another national side reportedly interested in him. “With Venezuela I don’t have anything concrete. No one approached me, no one told me they were interested in hiring me,” he clarified.

After Peru’s elimination in the qualifiers, the federation appointed Manuel Barreto as interim coach. The current head of the youth technical unit stepped in after Óscar Ibáñez’s departure and will manage the October and November friendlies.

Gareca noted he will only start considering new offers in January 2026, leaving open the possibility of continuing his career abroad. For now, Peru is left to rebuild under new leadership, without the coach who shaped its most successful era in decades.