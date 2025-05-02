Gamers won't be happy. GTA VI release postponed to next year

GTA VI ranks among the most anticipated video games in the industry’s history, but fans will have to wait a bit longer before getting their hands on it.

Details: Today, Rockstar Games officially postponed the game's release and announced the exact new date—May 26, 2026.

"We sincerely regret that the release is taking longer than you expected. The excitement and anticipation surrounding the new Grand Theft Auto have truly inspired our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and patience as we work to finish the game. With every game we create, we always strive to surpass your expectations—and Grand Theft Auto VI will be no exception. We hope you understand—we just need a bit more time to reach the quality standard you expect—and that you rightfully deserve," the company’s official statement reads.

The initial release will be for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles.

