Gallardo’s First Exit Confirmed as Santiago Simón Set to Leave River in June

As River Plate enters the final stretch of the Apertura and prepares for the Club World Cup, Marcelo Gallardo is already shaping the squad for the second half of 2025. According to El Destape, the first player set to leave the team by decision of the coaching staff is 22-year-old midfielder Santiago Simón, who has struggled to regain his form and minutes since Gallardo’s return.

Simón made his senior debut under Gallardo in 2020 and enjoyed his best spell alongside Julián Álvarez in midfield. He was even on the radar of Argentina’s youth national teams. However, his role diminished under former coach Martín Demichelis, who shifted his position. With new signings brought in and Gallardo reinstalled, Simón found himself on the fringes.

Lacking impactful performances off the bench, the midfielder is now expected to leave River in the upcoming transfer window. Reports indicate two potential destinations: Mexico’s Liga MX or Major League Soccer, though nothing is finalized yet.

Simón leaves behind a solid resume at River: 146 appearances, 6 goals, and 16 assists. He won two Liga Profesional titles (2021, 2023), two Trofeo de Campeones (2021, 2023), and the 2024 Supercopa Argentina. While his next club remains uncertain, his departure from Núñez appears all but confirmed.