Gallardo Sends Hopeful Message After River Loss to Palmeiras

Football news Today, 16:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to comments made in a press conference and reported by Argentine outlets, Marcelo Gallardo reflected on River Plate’s 2-1 loss to Palmeiras in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. While he admitted mistakes in the opening half, he stressed that the tie is still alive ahead of the return match in Brazil.

“We had a clear idea of how to play, based on what we had worked on in the last game with Estudiantes. We felt good, there was confidence, but against a team of this caliber it was hard to settle in,” he acknowledged. Gallardo noted that River lost early duels and was hurt by an opening goal that shifted the momentum.

The second half, however, offered a different picture. “Things changed after halftime, but we were already two goals down. The team showed a degree of rebellion, we pushed forward, and they got tired. We could have tied it at the end, that’s the feeling we’re left with,” he said.

The coach emphasized that the narrow score keeps River in contention: “I’ll take the expectation from the end of the game. A one-goal deficit keeps us alive. It would have been harder had it ended with a two-goal margin. We’re still alive because it’s only one goal.” He also pointed to areas that need improvement: “We clearly have to fix the mistakes we made, like the set-piece goal at the start. The deficit is small enough to give us hope of shaping a different game.”

Gallardo highlighted Juan Fernando Quintero’s contribution off the bench, though he admitted the Colombian is not yet at full fitness. He also stressed the importance of recognizing the opponent’s strength. “It’s not about attitude. You have to accept when the rival is superior. In the second half we were the ones on top, but unfortunately we didn’t score. We need to build on the positives, correct the negatives, and go into the return leg with hope and a more aggressive approach in our play.”

