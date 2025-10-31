Galatasaray sets Victor Osimhen's price tag

Osimhen is under contract with Galatasaray until the summer of 2029.

The Turkish club Galatasaray has set an exorbitant price tag for its star striker, Nigerian Victor Osimhen, at over €100 million. According to Turkish Football, the club will not consider any offer below €130 million. Galatasaray's management is determined to maintain this valuation.

While clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Victor Osimhen, the Turkish club has made it clear that it will demand a record sum for its 26-year-old striker. The Nigerian international has had an excellent start to the season, contributing to his team's success in the Turkish Süper Lig and the Champions League.

Osimhen is under contract with Galatasaray until the summer of 2029. This season, he has demonstrated his goal-scoring talent by being involved in six goals in nine appearances in the Süper Lig and the Champions League.