Galatasaray Revive Move for Super Eagles Star Ademola Lookman Ahead of January Transfer Window

Turkish champions renew talks with Atalanta forward after failed summer bid

Reigning Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have reopened transfer talks with Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, with hopes of securing his signature in the January transfer window.

According to reports from Fanatik, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk remains a big admirer of the 27-year-old and is determined to bring him to Istanbul after a failed summer pursuit. The Turkish giants have reportedly re-established contact with Lookman’s camp and are preparing a fresh offer for Atalanta.

Lookman, who was named African Footballer of the Year, has been one of Serie A’s top performers since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022. The dynamic winger has contributed 52 goals and 25 assists in 121 appearances across all competitions.

The former Everton and Leicester City man was close to leaving Atalanta during the summer – Inter Milan, Premier League clubs, and Spanish sides all showed interest. However, Atalanta rejected Inter’s €45 million offer, refusing to sell to a Serie A rival.

Former Italian defender Ciro Ferrara has since commented that Lookman might have struggled for regular minutes at Inter, claiming the move would have disrupted the team’s tactical balance.

Lookman reportedly grew frustrated with the failed transfer, briefly skipping training and removing Atalanta-related posts from his social media. Despite the tensions, he has returned to the squad this season, making three Serie A appearances so far without scoring or assisting.

Galatasaray, who pulled off a surprise loan deal for Victor Osimhen last season, are now eyeing another Nigerian star as they aim to bolster their attack for the second half of the campaign.