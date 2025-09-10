RU RU ES ES FR FR
Galarza Scores for Paraguay and Earns Alfaro’s Backing After Criticism at River

Football news Today, 17:38
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Matías Galarza played a decisive role in Paraguay’s World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Peru in Lima, per Olé. The River Plate midfielder’s strike secured Paraguay’s place at the 2026 World Cup and ended an 11-year drought without an away win in qualifiers.

“We are ready for big things. Our strength is in the group and in trusting the coaching staff,” Galarza said, underlining the collective spirit that carried Paraguay through.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro praised the 22-year-old and defended him from criticism surrounding his early days at River: “For me, Mati always contributes. If there are bombs coming from outside, inside we must protect our players, because they are the ones defending the country’s history.”

While his national team future looks bright, his club form remains under scrutiny. With just over 500 minutes across eight matches, Galarza has yet to replicate the performances that once made him stand out at Talleres and earned his place with Paraguay.

