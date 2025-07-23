RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gaich Eyes Argentina Return as Talleres and Estudiantes Race for His Signature

Football news Today, 17:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Adolfo Gaich is on the verge of returning to Argentina after five turbulent years in European football. According to Infobae, both Talleres de Córdoba and Estudiantes de La Plata are negotiating with the 26-year-old striker, who is determined to leave CSKA Moscow and relaunch his career back home.

Gaich was a standout at the 2018 L’Alcudia tournament, where his performances under Lionel Scaloni helped propel the coach to Argentina’s senior national team. The forward went on to feature for both the U23 side and at the Olympics, but his club career failed to match the early promise. Since his $9 million move to CSKA in 2020, he’s been loaned out five times — to clubs in Italy, Spain, and Turkey — without ever establishing himself.

With a year left on his contract, Gaich is pushing for a permanent exit. Talleres, now coached by Carlos Tevez, is short on attacking options, relying solely on Federico Girotti up front. Estudiantes, led by Eduardo Domínguez, also needs reinforcements after losing Mauro Méndez and Luciano Giménez during the current transfer window. The club is aiming to strengthen its Copa Libertadores ambitions.

Gaich has logged 199 career appearances, scoring 36 goals and delivering 10 assists. While past attempts to return to Argentina — including interest from Boca Juniors and Independiente — fell through, this time the clock is ticking: the transfer window closes Thursday.

