From the Whistle to the Net: Zamalek Mansi’s Historic 23-Second Strike

Football news Today, 20:30
Khaled Hegazy Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Zamalek forward Nasser Mansi stole the spotlight on Monday night by scoring just 23 seconds into his side’s clash with Al Ahly Bank at Cairo International Stadium—marking the fastest goal of the Egyptian Premier League season so far.

Historic Strike, Instant Impact

Mansi’s lightning-fast opener not only gave Zamalek an early advantage in the Matchday 4 encounter but also entered the record books among the fastest goals in league history.

Top of the Table, Top of the Charts

The 27-year-old now leads the league’s scoring chart with 10 goals—edging out Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Osama Faisal (Al Ahly Bank), and Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda (Ghazl El Mahalla), who each sit on 9.

Despite suffering a nasal bone injury, Mansi played with a protective face mask, underlining his grit and determination in a standout season for both player and club.

