From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico

Nicolás Ramírez, widely regarded as the most reliable referee in Argentine football today, has been appointed to officiate this Sunday’s Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors, according to TyC Sports. This marks his second consecutive appearance as the match official for Argentina’s most high-profile derby.

Born in 1986 in González Catán, Ramírez didn’t always envision himself as a referee. His first dream was to become a professional footballer, and he got close. After being spotted during a university tournament, he earned a trial with Club Agustín Álvarez of 9 de Julio, where he played as a striker and impressed with a few early goals.

"It was a second chance for me. I had distanced myself from football after not making it to the top, but this reignited my passion for the game," he told El 9 de Julio. Although his playing career didn’t go far, it laid the groundwork for his future on the pitch — this time with a whistle.

Ramírez transitioned to officiating by starting with children’s matches and quickly worked his way up the ranks. His background in Physical Education — which he studied at the University of La Matanza — supported his rise through the system.

Now 38, Ramírez is seen as a calm, composed presence on the field, a rarity in Argentina’s tense refereeing climate. With his steady hand and consistent performances, he’s become the top choice for high-stakes fixtures, like the upcoming River-Boca clash.