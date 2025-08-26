From Córdoba to Strasbourg, Panichelli’s Rising Journey

Argentine forward Joaquín Panichelli opened up about the path that took him to France’s Ligue 1. In an interview with Ariel Senosiain on No Veo La Hora for DSports Radio, the Racing Strasbourg striker recalled how different his career might have been. “I had several trials at Boca, but due to paperwork issues it didn’t work out,” he said about his early days.

He eventually found stability at Racing de Córdoba, where he kept working while waiting for a real chance. That break arrived during the pandemic, when River Plate brought him in at just 18. He took advantage of the moment and managed to stand out despite the complicated context. “If River hadn’t given me that showcase, scoring goals, I wouldn’t have made it to Europe,” he noted, adding that he will always recognize what River meant for his career.

Now settled in Strasbourg, Panichelli explained that his first goal is to establish himself in French football. But his vision goes further. He admitted he dreams of playing in the Champions League and sees the Premier League as the most competitive stage in world football, one he would like to experience someday.

Still, the most meaningful aspiration for him remains playing for Argentina. “Obviously joining the national team is a dream that’s hard to even say,” he told DSports. His story continues to unfold as an unlikely journey: from Córdoba to River, from River to Strasbourg, with ambitions that keep growing.