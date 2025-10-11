Frightening moment! Alabama player loses consciousness during NCAA game

Unpleasant collision

During Saturday's college football matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers, a terrifying incident unfolded — Derrick Meadows lost consciousness after a brutal collision with an opponent.

The player made a tackle in the middle of the field, but immediately afterward took a heavy hit from Missouri defender Marvin Burks Jr., whose helmet appeared to strike Meadows directly in the head.

Scary hit here in Alabama WR Derek Meadows



He was able to walk off the field



pic.twitter.com/Gdpd5K6de8 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 11, 2025

The football player collapsed on the turf and lay motionless for a while, shocking both spectators and teammates. Medical staff quickly attended to Meadows, then escorted him off the field and into the locker room for further evaluation.