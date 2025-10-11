Frightening moment! Alabama player loses consciousness during NCAA game
Unpleasant collision
Other Sports News Today, 13:31Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/FirstDownMediaa
During Saturday's college football matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers, a terrifying incident unfolded — Derrick Meadows lost consciousness after a brutal collision with an opponent.
The player made a tackle in the middle of the field, but immediately afterward took a heavy hit from Missouri defender Marvin Burks Jr., whose helmet appeared to strike Meadows directly in the head.
The football player collapsed on the turf and lay motionless for a while, shocking both spectators and teammates. Medical staff quickly attended to Meadows, then escorted him off the field and into the locker room for further evaluation.