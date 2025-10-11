ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Other Sports News Frightening moment! Alabama player loses consciousness during NCAA game

Frightening moment! Alabama player loses consciousness during NCAA game

Unpleasant collision
Other Sports News Today, 13:31
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Frightening moment! Alabama player loses consciousness during NCAA game Photo: x.com/FirstDownMediaa

During Saturday's college football matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers, a terrifying incident unfolded — Derrick Meadows lost consciousness after a brutal collision with an opponent.

The player made a tackle in the middle of the field, but immediately afterward took a heavy hit from Missouri defender Marvin Burks Jr., whose helmet appeared to strike Meadows directly in the head.

The football player collapsed on the turf and lay motionless for a while, shocking both spectators and teammates. Medical staff quickly attended to Meadows, then escorted him off the field and into the locker room for further evaluation.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores