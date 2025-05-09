RU RU ES ES FR FR
Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team

Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Frank Fabra’s time at Boca Juniors appears to be nearing its conclusion. According to Olé, the Colombian left-back has fallen completely out of favor since the 2023 Copa Libertadores final, and a potential departure during the upcoming June transfer window is now firmly on the table—despite his contract running through December 2025.

The situation hasn’t improved under either Fernando Gago or current manager Mariano Herrón. Fabra has been excluded from matchday squads for nine straight games and has barely featured in 2025, appearing only in a Copa Argentina match and two league fixtures. Even in the Copa Libertadores, he was called up once but then dropped again.

The turning point came in the Libertadores final against Fluminense, where his red card for striking an opponent during extra time—when Boca had a numerical advantage—proved costly. Since then, trust eroded, and with Marcelo Saracchi and Lautaro Blanco ahead of him, Fabra now ranks third in the pecking order.

Once considered a key figure, the 34-year-old now finds himself isolated and unpopular among fans. His high salary had previously hindered an early exit, but the club is now exploring a mutual termination or transfer. A decade into his Boca career, Fabra is among the foreign players with the most appearances in club history, though his exit now seems inevitable.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors
