Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton attends Met Gala 2025 as co-chair

The renowned racing driver Lewis Hamilton is also a passionate fashion enthusiast, so it's no surprise he was chosen as co-chair for the iconic Met Gala. Hamilton shared his Met Gala experience on his Instagram page.

Lewis posted photos from the gala, dressed in a specially selected designer suit for the occasion, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to co-chair this year’s Met. This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment. Materials like ivory and cowrie aren’t just beautiful—they carry ancestral memory. They are markers of identity, protection, and reverence. I’m deeply grateful to the Costume Institute at The Met, to Grace Wales Bonner, to the incredible co-chairs, and to everyone who continues to honor the legacy of the Black Dandy. We’ve always been here. We’ve always been fly. And now, we’re seen,” Hamilton wrote.

It’s worth noting that at the gala, the Ferrari driver posed in an outfit by Grace Wales Bonner, completed with a signature hat by Stephen Jones.