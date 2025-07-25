Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz wishes happy birthday to his model girlfriend

Williams driver Carlos Sainz took to Instagram to wish his beloved, Rebecca Donaldson, a happy birthday.

The motorsport star shared a photo of the two together, captioning it with a simple and heartfelt “Happy birthday,” accompanied by a celebratory emoji and a heart.

It’s worth recalling that news of Sainz and Donaldson’s relationship first surfaced in 2023, when the pair were spotted together in Milan in July. Later, they were seen together in Amsterdam. Donaldson has also been seen at Formula 1 races and spending time with Sainz’s family—his mother and sisters.

This weekend, Sainz is set to compete in the next round of the Formula 1 season—the Belgian Grand Prix. The Williams driver currently sits 15th in the championship standings with 13 points to his name.

🇪🇸Carlos Sainz is considering proposing to his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.



💍👰‍♀️Wedding soon. pic.twitter.com/zHOuEtY9Ev — Matthew J. Thompson🇬🇧 (@realMJThompson) July 9, 2025

At the top of the leaderboard, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri continues to lead the pack, followed by his teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.