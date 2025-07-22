Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz shows how he spends his time off

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has treated his fans on Instagram to new photos and videos, offering a glimpse into how he’s relaxing during the break between Grand Prix races.

The images and clips reveal the variety of activities the Spaniard enjoys on his downtime. The F1 ace has been playing golf, padel tennis, and board games, cycling, and soaking up the sun by the pool.

Sainz captioned his post with a spirited note: “Positive recovery days 💪🏼💪🏼 Ready for action!”

It’s worth noting that Carlos Sainz currently holds 15th place in the Formula 1 standings this season. After 12 Grand Prix rounds, he has collected 13 points. In the most recent race at Silverstone, Great Britain, he crossed the finish line in 12th place, missing out on points.

The next Grand Prix is just around the corner, taking place this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren remains at the top of the Formula 1 standings.