Formula 1 Grand Prix in Mexico: weekend schedule

The American tour of Formula 1 will continue this weekend. The next race will be held in Mexico City.

Daily Sport brings you the weekend schedule. Note that we have written the local time of Mexico, and in brackets we suggest the Central European time.

  • First practice – 12:30 (2:30)
  • Second practice – 16:00 (00:00)
  • Third practice – 11:30 (19:30)
  • Qualification – 15:00 (23:00)
  • Race – 14:00 (22:00)

We will also remind you what the starting contributions to Formula 1 will be in 2024.

In addition, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is confident that he can challenge Max Verstappen. He believes he belongs to a small group of drivers who can compete with the Dutchman, but he emphasizes the need for Mercedes to create a contender and improve their pit stops. Hamilton hasn't won championships since 2020, finishing second in 2021.

However, Hamilton is determined to make a comeback in Formula 1, and this determination only fuels his belief and motivation

