RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Motorsport News Formula 1 CEO discusses introduction of reverse grid start

Formula 1 CEO discusses introduction of reverse grid start

This is just part of the innovations.
Motorsport News Today, 09:12
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Formula 1 CEO discusses introduction of reverse grid start Getty Images

Recently, sprint races were introduced to the Formula 1 calendar, but so far, they haven't gained much approval from the drivers. However, the sport’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali, has floated a suggestion that’s already gaining more traction with the teams.

Details: Domenicali announced that a discussion needs to be held with the FIA regarding the implementation of a reverse grid start, similar to the format used in the two junior Formula categories. This idea is already receiving a warmer reception from the teams.

Quote: “I believe there are two things we can expand and should discuss with the drivers, the teams, and of course, with the FIA. First—can we run sprints at more events? And is the current format the right one, or should we introduce a reverse grid, as in F2 and F3? These are the topics up for discussion.

I think we're mature enough now to approach this issue seriously with the teams. The momentum in favor of moving in this direction is definitely growing, and I’m ready to discuss not only more sprints, but also new formats and fresh ideas,” Domenicali told The Race in an interview.

Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores