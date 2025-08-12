Formula 1 CEO discusses introduction of reverse grid start

Recently, sprint races were introduced to the Formula 1 calendar, but so far, they haven't gained much approval from the drivers. However, the sport’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali, has floated a suggestion that’s already gaining more traction with the teams.

Details: Domenicali announced that a discussion needs to be held with the FIA regarding the implementation of a reverse grid start, similar to the format used in the two junior Formula categories. This idea is already receiving a warmer reception from the teams.