Formula 1 CEO discusses introduction of reverse grid start
Recently, sprint races were introduced to the Formula 1 calendar, but so far, they haven't gained much approval from the drivers. However, the sport’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali, has floated a suggestion that’s already gaining more traction with the teams.
Details: Domenicali announced that a discussion needs to be held with the FIA regarding the implementation of a reverse grid start, similar to the format used in the two junior Formula categories. This idea is already receiving a warmer reception from the teams.
Quote: “I believe there are two things we can expand and should discuss with the drivers, the teams, and of course, with the FIA. First—can we run sprints at more events? And is the current format the right one, or should we introduce a reverse grid, as in F2 and F3? These are the topics up for discussion.
I think we're mature enough now to approach this issue seriously with the teams. The momentum in favor of moving in this direction is definitely growing, and I’m ready to discuss not only more sprints, but also new formats and fresh ideas,” Domenicali told The Race in an interview.