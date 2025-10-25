ES ES FR FR
Former UEFA president Michel Platini calls FIFA a mafia

The Frenchman harshly criticizes the organization
Football news Today, 11:00
Steven Perez
https://x.com/ExtremeFootbal4/status/1978838341488705547

Former UEFA chief Michel Platini is once again in the spotlight. The Frenchman served as president of the organization from 2007 to 2015, before being banned for eight years by the FIFA Ethics Committee following corruption allegations.

Details: In an interview with Il Dubbio, Platini delivered a scathing assessment of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), branding it “a real mafia.” According to him, power within the organization remains in the hands of the same people:

“They wanted to destroy me, but they failed. Football does not belong to FIFA or UEFA, it belongs to the people.” - added Platini

