Former UEFA president Michel Platini calls FIFA a mafia

The Frenchman harshly criticizes the organization

Former UEFA chief Michel Platini is once again in the spotlight. The Frenchman served as president of the organization from 2007 to 2015, before being banned for eight years by the FIFA Ethics Committee following corruption allegations.

Details: In an interview with Il Dubbio, Platini delivered a scathing assessment of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), branding it “a real mafia.” According to him, power within the organization remains in the hands of the same people: