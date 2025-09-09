Former Referee Admits to Fixing Alianza Lima Match in 2005

A scandal from two decades ago resurfaced after former Brazilian referee Edílson Pereira de Carvalho admitted he intentionally harmed Alianza Lima during a Copa Libertadores match in 2005. According to Globo’s documentary Whistle Mafia, Pereira confessed he manipulated the 3-2 defeat against Banfield in Argentina, a result that prevented the Peruvian side from advancing in the group stage.

The ex-official acknowledged receiving 10,000 reais (around 4,000 dollars at the time) to favor Banfield, in what became his first involvement in a match-fixing scheme that later extended to the Copa Sudamericana, the Brazilian league, and the Paulista championship.

His performance was highly questionable: he allowed an invalid goal for Banfield that stemmed from a wrongly awarded foul while he was distracted, and he failed to add the proper stoppage time despite several substitutions. At the time, Alianza’s then-president Alfonso de Souza Ferreira openly accused him of misconduct and warned of legal action, declaring, “Once it is proven that he acted against the law, we will claim our rights and demand compensation for the damage.”

Initially, FIFA stayed out of the case, but soon after, Pereira was suspended by the Brazilian Football Confederation and later banned for life by the São Paulo Sports Court. All of the league matches he officiated were annulled and replayed, a ruling that ultimately benefited Corinthians, who went on to win the 2005 league title ahead of Internacional.