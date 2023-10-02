Former Real Madrid forward: Female footballers cannot earn as much as male footballers

Alfonso Pérez, the ex-forward of Real Madrid, shared his perspective on women's football.

"I hold a somewhat contradictory view on this matter. I believe it's very positive that women have had their own space and rights in football for many years now. However, I think it's not fair to compare women's and men's football because a lot depends on the revenue they generate and the media influence.

There is no valid comparison here. I am certain that female footballers would like to earn as much as the male national team players, but they can't. I would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo's salary, but I am not as skilled. It's a reality. Everyone should know their place. They shouldn't complain. Women's football is evolving, but they must stand firm and understand that they should never compare themselves to male footballers," quoted Alfonso Pérez by Mundo Deportivo.