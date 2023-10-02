RU RU NG NG
Main News Former Real Madrid forward: Female footballers cannot earn as much as male footballers

Former Real Madrid forward: Female footballers cannot earn as much as male footballers

Football news Today, 15:18
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Photo: GETTY IMAGES Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Alfonso Pérez, the ex-forward of Real Madrid, shared his perspective on women's football.

"I hold a somewhat contradictory view on this matter. I believe it's very positive that women have had their own space and rights in football for many years now. However, I think it's not fair to compare women's and men's football because a lot depends on the revenue they generate and the media influence.

There is no valid comparison here. I am certain that female footballers would like to earn as much as the male national team players, but they can't. I would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo's salary, but I am not as skilled. It's a reality. Everyone should know their place. They shouldn't complain. Women's football is evolving, but they must stand firm and understand that they should never compare themselves to male footballers," quoted Alfonso Pérez by Mundo Deportivo.

During his tenure with Real Madrid, Alfonso Pérez played 88 matches and scored 13 goals. Additionally, he netted 11 goals in 38 appearances for the Spanish national team.

Popular news
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:47 Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea Football news Today, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:36 Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami Football news Today, 15:32 The former president of Manchester City and English football legend has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Today, 15:18 Former Real Madrid forward: Female footballers cannot earn as much as male footballers Football news Today, 15:07 The participants for the African Champions League have been determined Football news Today, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 14:30 Sassuolo suffered a defeat at home against Monza, while Torino and Verona played to a goalless draw Football news Today, 14:24 Xabi Alonso intends to continue working at Bayer Football news Today, 13:56 Al-Ittihad refused to play a match against Sepahan in the Asian Champions League. The reason is know
Sport Predictions
Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023