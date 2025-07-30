Former Mamelodi Sundowns Player to Sign with Liverpool

Former Mamelodi Sundowns footballer Lucas Suárez, currently playing for Argentine side Talleres, is set to join a new team.

Details: According to César Luis Merlo, the player is moving on loan to Liverpool, the club that claimed the 2023 Uruguayan championship. To be clear, this refers to the South American club Liverpool, not the English Premier League giant.

He will join the team on a one-year loan deal with a purchase option included.

We also reported earlier that Lucas Ribeiro has agreed to join Brazilian club Fluminense. Earlier this week, Mamelodi Sundowns received an official offer from the South American side.

Ribeiro's current contract with Mamelodi Sundowns runs until 2028, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €2.5 million.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side.