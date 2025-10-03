Bristol City have awarded Zak Vyner.

This award is a testament to the strong performance of the English and Kenyan-born footballer.

After a strong start to the 2025-2026 season, the Harambee Stars defender is happy to be voted Bristol City's Player of the Month for September, following his impressive performances.

In Brisyol City's fight for promotion to the English Premier League, the defender is currently playing a crucial role, although Zak Vyner has attracted interest from some European clubs, including Belgian side Gent.

So for Kenya, having a defender in top form and consistent in his form boosts McCarthy's confidence and allows him to be selected for the national team.