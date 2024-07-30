Football at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Schedule and results

On 26 July, the 2024 Summer Olympics started in Paris. However, the football tournament had begun a little earlier - on 24 July.

The Brazilian national team, the reigning Olympic champions, failed to qualify for the tournament. The French national team received a direct ticket to the Olympics, as they are the hosts. In addition to France, the following countries participate at the Olympics: USA, Guinea, New Zealand, Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic, Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.

The first matches of the football tournament took place on 24 and 25 July. In general, matches of the football tournament take place almost every day of the games, except for 29 July, 1, 4 and 7 August. The 1/4 finals will take place on 2 and 3 August, and the semi-finals on 5 and 6 August. The final will take place on 10 August. All stages consist of one game.

Time - SET

Group A

1st round. 24 July

21:00 France - USA 3:0

17:00 Guinea - New Zealand 1:2

2nd round. 27 July

19:00 New Zealand - USA 1:4

21:00 France - Guinea 1:0

3rd round. 29 July

19:00 New Zealand - France 0:3

19:00 USA - Guinea 3:0

Place Team G W D L GD Pts 1 France 3 3 0 0 7:0 9 2 USA 3 2 0 1 7:4 6 3 New Zealand 3 1 0 2 3:8 3 4 Guinea 3 0 0 3 0:6 0

Group B

1st round. 24 July

15:00 Argentina - Morocco 1:2

19:00 Iraq - Ukraine 2:1

2nd round. 27 July

15:00 Argentina - Iraq 3:1

17:00 Ukraine - Morocco 2:1

3rd round. 30 July

17:00 Morocco - Iraq 3:0

17:00 Ukraine - Argentina 0:2

Place Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Morocco 3 2 0 1 6:3 6 2 Argentina 3 2 0 1 6:3 6 3 Ukraine 3 1 0 2 3:5 3 4 Iraq 3 1 0 2 3:7 3

Group C

1st round. 24 July

15:00 Uzbekistan - Spain 1:2

17:00 Egypt - Dominican Republic 0:0

2nd round. 27 July

15:00 Dominican Republic - Spain 1:3

17:00 Uzbekistan - Egypt 0:1

3rd round. 30 July

15:00 Spain - Egypt 1:2

15:00 Dominican Republic - Uzbekistan 1:1

Place Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Egypt 3 2 1 0 3:1 7 2 Spain 3 2 0 1 6:4 6 3 Dominican Republic 3 0 2 1 2:1 2 4 Uzbekistan 3 0 1 2 2:4 1

Group D

1st round. 24 July

19:00 Japan - Paraguay 5:0

21:00 Mali - Israel 1:1

2nd round. 27 July

19:00 Israel - Paraguay 2:4

21:00 Japan - Mali 1:0

3rd round. 30 July

21:00 Israel - Japan 0:1

21:00 Paraguay - Mali 1:0

Place Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Japan 3 3 0 0 7:0 9 2 Paraguay 3 2 0 1 5:7 6 3 Mali 3 0 1 2 1:3 1 4 Israel 3 0 1 2 3:6 1

Play-offs

The quarter-finals. 2 August

France - Argentina

Morocco - USA

Egypt - Paraguay

Japan - Spain

The semi-finals. 5 August

1A/2B - 1C/2D

1B/2A - 1D/2C

The final. 9 August

Winner of semi-final 1 - Winner of semi-final 2