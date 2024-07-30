Football at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Schedule and results
On 26 July, the 2024 Summer Olympics started in Paris. However, the football tournament had begun a little earlier - on 24 July.
The Brazilian national team, the reigning Olympic champions, failed to qualify for the tournament. The French national team received a direct ticket to the Olympics, as they are the hosts. In addition to France, the following countries participate at the Olympics: USA, Guinea, New Zealand, Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic, Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
The first matches of the football tournament took place on 24 and 25 July. In general, matches of the football tournament take place almost every day of the games, except for 29 July, 1, 4 and 7 August. The 1/4 finals will take place on 2 and 3 August, and the semi-finals on 5 and 6 August. The final will take place on 10 August. All stages consist of one game.
Time - SET
Group A
1st round. 24 July
21:00 France - USA 3:0
17:00 Guinea - New Zealand 1:2
2nd round. 27 July
19:00 New Zealand - USA 1:4
21:00 France - Guinea 1:0
3rd round. 29 July
19:00 New Zealand - France 0:3
19:00 USA - Guinea 3:0
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7:0
|9
|2
|USA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7:4
|6
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3:8
|3
|4
|Guinea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0:6
|0
Group B
1st round. 24 July
15:00 Argentina - Morocco 1:2
19:00 Iraq - Ukraine 2:1
2nd round. 27 July
15:00 Argentina - Iraq 3:1
17:00 Ukraine - Morocco 2:1
3rd round. 30 July
17:00 Morocco - Iraq 3:0
17:00 Ukraine - Argentina 0:2
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Morocco
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6:3
|6
|2
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6:3
|6
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3:5
|3
|4
|Iraq
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3:7
|3
Group C
1st round. 24 July
15:00 Uzbekistan - Spain 1:2
17:00 Egypt - Dominican Republic 0:0
2nd round. 27 July
15:00 Dominican Republic - Spain 1:3
17:00 Uzbekistan - Egypt 0:1
3rd round. 30 July
15:00 Spain - Egypt 1:2
15:00 Dominican Republic - Uzbekistan 1:1
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Egypt
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3:1
|7
|2
|Spain
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6:4
|6
|3
|Dominican Republic
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2:1
|2
|4
|Uzbekistan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2:4
|1
Group D
1st round. 24 July
19:00 Japan - Paraguay 5:0
21:00 Mali - Israel 1:1
2nd round. 27 July
19:00 Israel - Paraguay 2:4
21:00 Japan - Mali 1:0
3rd round. 30 July
21:00 Israel - Japan 0:1
21:00 Paraguay - Mali 1:0
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Japan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7:0
|9
|2
|Paraguay
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5:7
|6
|3
|Mali
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1:3
|1
|4
|Israel
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3:6
|1
Play-offs
The quarter-finals. 2 August
France - Argentina
Morocco - USA
Egypt - Paraguay
Japan - Spain
The semi-finals. 5 August
1A/2B - 1C/2D
1B/2A - 1D/2C
The final. 9 August
Winner of semi-final 1 - Winner of semi-final 2