Following the trends. Portuguese club Arouca unveils new signing with a clever twist

The Portuguese club Arouca has signed a new player and chose to introduce him in a particularly witty way, taking inspiration from recent internet trends.

Details: Not long ago, a high-profile incident occurred at a Coldplay concert in the United States involving Andy Byron, the CEO of the IT company Astronomer. Cameras caught him in an embrace with an unidentified woman, despite being married.

Realizing they were on camera, both quickly pulled away and tried to hide their faces. In less than 24 hours, the video of this moment racked up over 50 million views on TikTok.

Now, Arouca has decided to unveil their new signing, Lee Hyunju, in a similar fashion—with a photo of him posing next to the club mascot.

𝐍𝐚̃𝐨 𝐞́ 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐨 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫... 𝐞𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚́ 𝐚𝐪𝐮𝐢 👇



Lee Hyunju é o novo reforço dos Lobos de Arouca 🐺#LobosDeArouca #AmorEPaixao pic.twitter.com/rjoAHSqN6c — FC Arouca (@OficialFCArouca) July 23, 2025

