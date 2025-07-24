FMF Considering Sanction Against Chicharito Over Sexist Remarks

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández may face disciplinary action from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) following a series of controversial social media posts deemed sexist by fans and media. Although the striker has not yet played in the Apertura 2025, his active registration with Chivas means the league can still act on off-field behavior.

According to TUDN, the FMF’s Disciplinary Committee is reviewing Chicharito’s actions under Articles 5 and 6 of its sanctions regulations. These rules obligate all players and participants to act with integrity and respect, explicitly prohibiting offensive or discriminatory expressions that undermine the dignity of others.

Article 5 outlines that anyone subject to the FMF’s rules must behave appropriately during games, training, and official events, while Article 6 applies the league’s code of ethics across all settings, including public statements and social media activity.

During a press conference, Liga MX Femenil president Mariana Gutiérrez addressed the broader issue, stating that every club has a gender commission and trained personnel to handle complaints. Although she did not name Hernández, she confirmed that formal protocols exist to address situations that may threaten women’s dignity.

At 37, Chicharito has yet to see minutes this season, but his comments off the field may now lead to disciplinary consequences—depending on the outcome of the FMF’s internal review.