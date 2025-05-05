Fluminense Slams Refereeing After Another Controversial Call Against Jhon Arias

Fluminense defeated Sport Recife 2-1 in the Brasileirão with two assists from Colombian star Jhon Arias, yet the club chose to focus on something else post-match: officiating. According to Futbolred, Fluminense filed a formal complaint with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after a third missed penalty decision involving Arias this season.

In the most recent incident, Arias appeared to be fouled in the box but was instead booked for simulation. Similar calls against him occurred earlier in matches against Vitória and Botafogo, prompting growing frustration from Fluminense over what they view as a pattern of injustice.

"What has to happen for a penalty to be called for Fluminense?" the club stated in an official release. The club criticized the lack of consistency in Brazilian refereeing, arguing that this ambiguity undermines both clubs and the league.

They also noted that their discontent had been raised in weekly meetings with the CBF, urging the federation to provide technical explanations — possibly via the federation’s exclusive TV channel — to clarify officiating criteria.

Despite the controversies, Arias remains a standout figure at Fluminense. The Colombian international has made 21 appearances this season, recording 3 goals and 9 assists, and continues to wear the captain’s armband with pride.