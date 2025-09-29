Flamengo’s Title Chances Surge Past 50 Percent After Perfect Weekend

Flamengo took a major step toward the 2025 Brazilian league title. According to probability models from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, the Rio club now holds a 53 percent chance of winning the trophy after what local media labeled a “perfect round,” ESPN reported.

The Tricolor’s 2-1 comeback win over Corinthians in São Paulo was only part of the story. Both direct rivals dropped points as Cruzeiro lost to Vasco and Palmeiras fell to Bahia. As a result, Flamengo sits atop the table with 54 points, four clear of Cruzeiro (50) and five ahead of Palmeiras (49).

Despite trailing in third, Palmeiras remains the second-most likely champion at 30.1 percent thanks to two games in hand against Juventude and Santos. Cruzeiro, with all 25 matches played, has seen its title odds shrink to just 15.3 percent.

Mirassol, the league’s surprise package, also stumbled with a defeat against Atlético Mineiro, leaving them stuck at 42 points and only a 1.2 percent chance of finishing first. The rest of the field has virtually no realistic path: Bahia (0.39 percent), Botafogo (0.075), Fluminense (0.044), São Paulo (0.023) and Atlético Mineiro (0.001).

Flamengo’s lead could grow further in the coming week. On Thursday, October 2, the Rubro-Negro host second-placed Cruzeiro at the Maracanã in a decisive clash. Palmeiras, meanwhile, will face Vasco at the Allianz Parque a day earlier, looking to keep pace with the leaders.