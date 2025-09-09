Flamengo Stuns With Unprecedented Request to the UN

As reported by DSports, Flamengo has taken an unusual step beyond football by asking the United Nations to recognize it as a Nation. The announcement, which sparked immediate worldwide reaction, was delivered by Zico, the club’s greatest icon and a legend of Brazilian football.

In an official statement, the club declared: “The Red-and-Black Nation wants to be recognized as the world’s first Symbolic-Cultural Nation.” It added: “We are a people of more than 45 million united by a common feeling. We have our culture, our territory, our flag, our way of speaking.”

Alongside the announcement, Flamengo launched a signature drive to support the petition. If successful, it would mark an unprecedented case, as the UN has never recognized a nation without physical territory.

On the sporting side, Flamengo remains focused on its competitions. The team will face Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, with the first leg scheduled for September 18 at the Maracanã and the return leg a week later in Argentina. In the Brazilian league, Flamengo sits at the top with 47 points, two ahead of Cruzeiro, with 17 matches still to play before the champion is crowned.