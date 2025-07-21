Flamengo Signs Saúl Ñíguez to Boost Libertadores Campaign

After an positive showing at the Club World Cup, Flamengo is turning its full attention to winning the Copa Libertadores—and they’ve made a big move to back that ambition. Spanish midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has signed a three-year deal with the Brazilian giants.

Now 30, Saúl arrives on a free transfer following the end of his contract with Sevilla, where he alternated between starting and bench roles. A veteran of top European football with Atlético Madrid and Chelsea, and a former Spain international, Saúl brings depth and experience to a squad aiming for continental glory.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Flamengo reached an agreement with Saúl after he backed out of a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor, citing personal and family reasons for the last-minute change.

This marks his first venture into South American football. During his time at Atlético, Saúl won LaLiga (2020/21), the Copa del Rey (2012/13), the Spanish Super Cup (2014), and three international titles: the Europa League in 2012 and 2018, and the UEFA Super Cup in 2018. He also had loan spells with Rayo Vallecano and Chelsea, where he lifted the 2021 Club World Cup title.

On the international stage, Saúl earned 19 caps and scored three goals for Spain, including appearances at the 2018 World Cup and the inaugural Nations League. Now, Flamengo is banking on his pedigree to make a serious run at the 2025 Libertadores title.