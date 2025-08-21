Flamengo President Says Club Aims to Become the ‘Real Madrid of the Americas’

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Flamengo president Luiz Eduardo Baptista, known as Bap, stated that the Rio de Janeiro giants see Real Madrid as their model for the future. Speaking to the club’s official channel, he highlighted similarities in their structures, noting that neither club belongs to private owners and praising Madrid as “the most successful team in football history.”

The declaration came as Flamengo announced the largest sponsorship deal in Brazilian football history. Betting company Betano will serve as the team’s main sponsor for three years and four months, with the contract reportedly worth more than R$250 million per season. The deal also extends to other sports under the club’s umbrella, including volleyball, basketball, and women’s football.

Bap stressed that reaching the level of European powerhouses will take time but reiterated that Flamengo’s ambition is to be recognized as the “Real Madrid of the Americas,” emulating the Spanish club’s success both on and off the pitch.

