Flamengo Coach Filipe Luis Slams Pedro: “His Behavior Was Ridiculous”

As reported by ESPN Brasil, Flamengo manager Filipe Luis delivered a scathing critique of striker Pedro, following the team’s win over São Paulo in the Brasileirao. The coach excluded Pedro from the matchday squad and publicly questioned both his attitude and professionalism.

“Pedro’s behavior this week was borderline deplorable. It was ridiculous,” said the former Atlético Madrid star. “He disrespected the training culture. It was a lack of respect, and this kind of behavior can be contagious. That’s why he was left out. I hope he apologizes to his teammates.”

Luis didn’t stop there, pointing to Pedro’s lackluster physical metrics: “My eyes see it in training, but the GPS data confirms it. Pedro is consistently last in everything. It’s his fault.”

Tensions between the striker and Flamengo’s board date back to the Club World Cup, where Pedro was benched against Chelsea and excluded from the squad against Bayern. Filipe Luis acknowledged the issue but distanced himself: “He clearly has issues with the board, but that’s on him.”

Still, the coach offered a lifeline: “When he wants it, when he apologizes and trains at the level of his teammates, he’ll be a guaranteed starter. I can’t just go out and sign someone who scores 30 goals a season. He’s not the problem—he should be the solution.”