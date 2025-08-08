Flamengo Builds Star-Studded Squad in Bid for Another Libertadores Crown

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Transfer news Today, 22:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Flamengo has made a bold statement in the transfer market, spending nearly €40 million to reinforce its squad ahead of the 2026 Copa Libertadores knockout stage, TyC Sports reported. With high-profile additions across the field, the Rio de Janeiro giants are aiming to reclaim continental glory.

Despite a shaky group stage—where they advanced with 11 points and only clinched qualification on the final matchday—Flamengo is entering the Round of 16 with renewed optimism. They will face Internacional in the first knockout round, with a potential quarterfinal matchup against Estudiantes or Cerro Porteño. Further down the line, possible semifinal opponents include Racing, Peñarol, Fortaleza, or Vélez. Major title contenders like River Plate, Palmeiras, and Botafogo are on the opposite side of the bracket.

Among Flamengo’s headline signings is Portuguese midfielder Jorginho, who joined on a free transfer from Arsenal to replace Gerson, now at Zenit. Right-back Emerson Royal was acquired from Milan for around $9 million, bolstering a defense that already features Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matías Viña, and Leo Pereira.

Their biggest move came with the €25 million acquisition of Samu Lino from Atlético Madrid. Another ex-Atlético player, Saúl Ñíguez, has also joined after a stint at Sevilla, adding experience and versatility to the midfield.

Now led by former club icon Filipe Luis, Flamengo is banking on both star power and tactical depth to navigate a favorable path to the final. After lifting the Libertadores in 2019 and 2022, the club is determined to return to the summit of South American football—this time with one of its most ambitious squads to date.

