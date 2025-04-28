First doubles tournament. Zurich Classic golf winners determined

Last weekend saw another PGA level tournament - the Zurich Classic. It is unique in that it is held in a doubles format.

The tournament was incredibly spectacular, and the winners managed to finish with a score of -28 relative to par. The champions were Griffin and Novak. The Hoygaard brothers finished second with a score of -27. Nepp and Kapan scored -26 throughout the tournament and took third place.

For Ben Griffin, this is his first victory at the PGA level. As for Novak, this is also his first championship title at this level.

Incidentally, the current Masters winner Rory McIlroy participated in the Zurich Classic. He played alongside Lowry, and they posted a score of -22 relative to par, finishing the tournament in 12th place.