WTA Finals. Gauff destroyed Jabeur, Šwiętek beat Vondrousova. VIDEO

On the night of October 31, the next matches of the WTA Finals took place.

Thus, the former world number one Iga Swiatek from Poland met with Czech Marketa Vondrousova and won in two sets.

There was a struggle only in the first game, where the tennis players had to determine the strongest in a tie-break. Already in the second set, Shventek eliminated all questions about who was the favorite of the confrontation. She beat her opponent without giving her a single game. The result was a confident victory for the Polish woman 7:6, 6:0.

In the second match of the day, Coco Gauff played against Ons Jabeur and there was no fight at all. The American lost only one game to the Tunisian representative in two sets. As a result, Gauff won with a score of 6:0, 6:1.

Late in the evening of October 31, a match will take place in which world number one Aryna Sabalenka will play against American Jessica Pegula.