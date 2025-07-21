Filipe Luís Urges Reinforcements for Flamengo and Praises Pedro’s Goal

After Flamengo’s 1-0 win over Fluminense at the Maracanã, head coach Filipe Luís praised Pedro, who scored the decisive goal after returning from a two-match absence due to disciplinary reasons. “That issue is completely behind us,” Filipe said. “I’m the happiest man when a player like him scores. He got his shine back.”

Pedro had been left out of the squad recently after being criticized by the coach for his attitude in training. However, the striker responded positively, coming off the bench and netting the winner. Filipe emphasized not just the goal, but his overall performance: “No one is more important than the team — not Pedro, not even the coach. He worked hard on both ends.”

The Flamengo coach also made clear his desire for new signings: “I want them yesterday,” he joked. “We’ve identified the profiles we need, and while negotiations aren’t easy, I trust the board is working on it. My job is to get the best out of the players I have.”

Filipe acknowledged the importance of the win in a tough derby and praised youngsters like Wallace Yan and Matheus Gonçalves for their boldness. He also highlighted Allan’s exceptional form and stood by Everton Cebolinha, who is still adapting after a serious Achilles injury.

Regarding Erick Pulgar, he confirmed a long-term injury that could keep the midfielder out for months. On Viña, he stressed patience, as the defender is still regaining match fitness after a 10-month layoff.

On Wesley’s possible move to Roma, Filipe admitted the transfer talks are weighing on the player’s mind but said he remains available. The coach ended with a personal reflection on managing Flamengo: “I love the pressure. To work here, you have to thrive in chaos — and I do. Even during tough times, I enjoy this job. I’m passionate about it.”