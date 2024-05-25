Filip Hrgović stated that Dubois "has no balls"

The mandatory IBF title challenger Filip Hrgović (17-0, 14 KOs) has boldly addressed his future opponent Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs).

“I see big biceps but I don’t see big balls. You don’t fight with biceps, you fight with balls and the heart You’re going to find out about that. Let’s put it to sleep.

I can’t wait. I want you to be like that so I can conquer you. You should be aggressive. You should come forward, and I conquer you, and you’re going to sleep. No way. I’m ready for him. I’m ready to put on a show and put him to sleep. I’m 100% confident and ready for this opportunity.” said Filp Hrgovic to TNT Sports Boxing.



Dubois and Hrgović will face off on June 1 in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be part of the undercard for the undisputed light heavyweight fight between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev at the Matchroom-Queensbury 5 on 5 event.