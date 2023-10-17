FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium

Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Federation (FIFA), expressed his full support to the families and loved ones of the two Swedish fans who were killed the day before.

He expressed deep shock and sadness at the tragic death of these fans outside the stadium where the qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden for Euro 2024 was being held.

“On behalf of FIFA and the entire global football family, I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. My thoughts go to the people of Belgium and Sweden, as well as their national teams and federations,” he said.

As is known, on October 16 in Brussels, Belgium, before the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden, a shooting occurred in which two Swedish fans were killed.

The match was stopped after the first half and was not resumed. At the break the score was 1-1, with a goal from Victor Gyökeres for Sweden and a return goal from Romelu Lukaku from the penalty spot for Belgium.

It later became known that the attacker was killed.