RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium

FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium

Football news Today, 07:26
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium

Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Federation (FIFA), expressed his full support to the families and loved ones of the two Swedish fans who were killed the day before.

He expressed deep shock and sadness at the tragic death of these fans outside the stadium where the qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden for Euro 2024 was being held.

“On behalf of FIFA and the entire global football family, I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. My thoughts go to the people of Belgium and Sweden, as well as their national teams and federations,” he said.

As is known, on October 16 in Brussels, Belgium, before the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden, a shooting occurred in which two Swedish fans were killed.

The match was stopped after the first half and was not resumed. At the break the score was 1-1, with a goal from Victor Gyökeres for Sweden and a return goal from Romelu Lukaku from the penalty spot for Belgium.

It later became known that the attacker was killed.

Popular news
The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla Football news Today, 10:24 The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla
The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match Football news Today, 09:42 The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match
The French President spoke out about the killing of fans in Sweden Football news Today, 01:52 The French President spoke out about the killing of fans in Sweden
UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar Football news Yesterday, 16:53 UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar
Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory
VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match Football news Yesterday, 16:17 VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:24 The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla Football news Today, 09:42 The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match Football news Today, 08:01 Lukaku moves closer to Ronaldo in international goals Football news Today, 07:37 The son of the former PSG coach was arrested by the police Football news Today, 07:26 FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium Football news Today, 07:05 Rashford bought a new car Football news Today, 06:54 Musiala is in no hurry to renew his contract with Bayern Football news Today, 06:05 FIFA will pay compensation to two La Liga teams for injuries their players received in national team Football news Today, 05:39 Belgium defender speaks out about killing fans Football news Today, 05:05 The Argentina national team named the best football player after Messi
Sport Predictions
Football Today Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today San Marino vs Denmark prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Australia vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today France vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Chile prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023