FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León

While the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) has yet to issue a final ruling regarding Club León’s exclusion from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup due to a violation of ownership regulations, FIFA is already making contingency plans. According to Azteca Deportes, both Club América and LAFC have been notified of a potential playoff match to determine Concacaf’s final representative in the tournament.

During the Tigres vs Cruz Azul broadcast, journalist David Medrano disclosed that FIFA has proposed either May 21 or May 28 for the decisive match, depending on the progress of León’s appeal before TAS. The selected venue would be California’s SoFi Stadium, a world-class facility known for hosting major international matches.

The proposed schedule may create a significant conflict for América. May 21 falls just one day before the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 Final, which is set for May 22. Given that América is among the favorites to reach the final, this could pose a logistical dilemma for both the club and tournament organizers.

León’s potential removal stems from alleged violations of FIFA’s regulations on club ownership, despite the rule being implemented after the team had qualified. In anticipation of possible complications, FIFA is taking proactive steps to secure its event calendar and prevent delays in confirming Club World Cup participants.

As América’s front office awaits the final verdict from TAS, FIFA is preparing for a high-stakes match that could significantly alter Concacaf’s representation at the most prestigious club tournament in the world.