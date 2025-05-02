FIFA Sanctions Independiente After Aucas Files Claim Over Quiñónez Transfer

Independiente has been hit with another financial setback as FIFA confirmed a transfer sanction following a claim by Ecuadorian side Aucas, according to TyC Sports. The dispute stems from the transfer of midfielder Jhonny Quiñónez, who joined the Argentine club in January 2024 for $1 million for 50% of his rights, payable in 12 installments. However, Aucas alleges that only 40% of the amount has been paid and is demanding the remaining $620,000.

Quiñónez’s time in Avellaneda failed to live up to expectations. He played just 13 matches, only five as a starter, and scored twice—both from penalty kicks. Criticized by fans and no longer in head coach Julio Vaccari’s plans for 2025, the Ecuadorian was loaned to Barcelona SC in Guayaquil with a purchase option.

His stint at Independiente was marked by controversy. Former coach Carlos Tevez publicly defended him after a draw against Huracán, stating fans were “picking on Quiñónez.” Later, during a match against Argentinos Juniors, Vaccari substituted him on and off in the same game, leaving the midfielder in tears on the bench. “I apologized to him in front of the team,” the coach admitted afterward.

This latest FIFA sanction further complicates Independiente’s already difficult financial situation, adding to a growing list of outstanding debts and limiting their flexibility in future transfer windows.