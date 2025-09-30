FIFA Sanctions El Salvador for Racist Incidents During World Cup Qualifier

El Salvador’s Football Federation (FESFUT) confirmed on September 29 that FIFA has sanctioned the country following racist abuse directed at Suriname’s players and staff during the World Cup qualifier held on September 8 at Estadio Cuscatlán. According to El Gráfico, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee issued the penalties after reviewing the incidents.

The measures include a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs (approximately $62,700), which must be invested in an anti-discrimination program approved by FIFA. In addition, the stadium will face a partial closure, with 15% of seats behind the goals off-limits to fans, starting with the October 10 qualifier against Panama.

In its statement, FESFUT strongly rejected any racist behavior and reminded supporters of their responsibility. “The future of our football depends on behavior in the stands,” the federation said, warning that repeated offenses could result in harsher consequences, such as point deductions or exclusion from international competitions.

The sanctions follow complaints by Suriname players immediately after the September match, prompting FIFA to activate disciplinary protocols. The governing body emphasized that the punishment sends a clear message: racism has no place in modern football.

FESFUT also clarified that the closure will not apply to the October 14 home match against Guatemala. Officials urged fans to support the national team passionately but respectfully, aiming to show a positive image of Salvadoran football to the world.