FIFA Pushes Back Against FIFPro, Denies Exclusive Representation Role

The clash between FIFA and FIFPro escalated this week after FIFA’s Director of Legal and Compliance, Emilio García Silvero, made sharp remarks against the global players’ union. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Silvero stated that while FIFPro is welcome at the negotiating table, it will not be recognized as the exclusive voice of footballers. The comments were reported by Doble Amarilla.

Silvero accused the union, led by Argentine Sergio Marchi, of prioritizing media exposure over meaningful progress. He highlighted that several key reforms—like mandatory 21-day vacations and 72 hours between matches—were FIFA initiatives, not union demands. “They seem more interested in headlines than in solving problems,” he said.

FIFA also questioned FIFPro’s global reach, noting the union lacks representation in countries like Japan and Brazil, and has faced criticism in others. Silvero reiterated that agreements made in New York will be implemented globally through working groups and binding regulatory frameworks.

At the heart of the dispute lies the congested match calendar. FIFPro denounces player burnout and lack of rest, while FIFA claims it has already introduced safeguards. “Being FIFPro president doesn’t mean being FIFA’s opponent—it means working toward consensus,” Silvero concluded.

