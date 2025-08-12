FIFA Imposes Transfer Ban on Corinthians Over Unpaid Santos Laguna Fee

FIFA has confirmed a transfer ban on Corinthians over an unpaid $6 million debt to Mexico’s Santos Laguna, ge reported. The sum relates to the January 2024 signing of Ecuadorian defender Félix Torres, for whom the Brazilian club only paid an initial $2 million, leaving five scheduled installments unpaid.

The ruling bars Corinthians from registering new players in the current transfer window and the next two unless the debt is settled or an agreement is reached with Santos Laguna. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had already upheld FIFA’s decision, adding fines and interest to the total owed.

The São Paulo club also faces two other CAS cases that could bring further penalties totaling more than R$65 million, involving midfielder Rodrigo Garro’s transfer and Matías Rojas’ contract termination. Another pending dispute with Shakhtar Donetsk over the $6.3 million acquisition of Maycon is expected to take longer to resolve.

Aware of the looming restrictions, Corinthians moved quickly to complete signings. Forward Vitinho joined on Monday, adding to the earlier arrival of left-back Fabrizio Angileri. Torres, one of the first acquisitions under president Augusto Melo, has made 77 appearances but has recently lost his starting role in defense.