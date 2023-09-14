FIFA has announced the contenders for The Best prize among women

FIFA will award the best female players of 2023. Fans from all over the world will be able to vote for the best, in their opinion, soccer player, according to the FIFA website.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Aitana Bonmati

Linda Caicedo

Rachel Daly

Kadidiatou Diani

Caitlin Foord

Mary Fowler

Alex Greenwood

Jennifer Hermoso

Lindsey Horan

Amanda Ilestedt

Lauren James

Sam Kerr

Mapi Leon

Hinata Miyazawa

Salma Paralluelo

Keira Walsh

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Peter Gerhardsson

Jonatan Giraldez

Tony Gustavsson

Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper