FIFA considers ban on holding domestic league matches abroad

Football news Today, 06:00
Steven Perez
FIFA has begun a review of its regulations regarding the staging of domestic league matches in foreign countries and has sought legal advice to determine whether it can prohibit this practice.

Details: According to The Guardian, the organization aims to restrict such fixtures, but the final decision will hinge on the outcome of a legal review—the first reassessment of these rules in 11 years.

FIFA is determined to tighten its regulations so that the new rules can take effect as early as the start of next year. This week, UEFA explained its decision to allow the Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami in December and the Milan vs Como fixture in Perth in February by referencing current FIFA regulations—a move that irritated FIFA, as the decisions were not officially made by them.

The existing rules, crafted in 2014, permit FIFA to block so-called "international matches" only if coordination procedures are not followed: matches must be approved by the football associations of the participating clubs and the host country, as well as the relevant confederations.

In this case, La Liga and Serie A gave their consent at the start of the season, then handed the matter over to UEFA, with the final decision resting with the US and Australian federations and their confederations—Concacaf and the AFC.

