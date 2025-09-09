FIFA changes national team match calendar. This will affect the Champions League schedule

An interesting development.

Traditionally, autumn features three international match windows, each spanning two weeks in September, October, and November. However, starting next year, FIFA is implementing a change that might not please everyone.

From 2026 and at least until 2030, the number of autumn international match windows will be reduced to two. Does this mean fewer national team games? Not at all.

The number of autumn fixtures for national teams will remain at six, but the September and October windows are now merged into one. In 2026, this window will run from September 21 to October 6, during which four international matches will be played.

For example, in Europe, these dates will cover the first four group-stage matches of the UEFA Nations League, while other confederations will stage different tournaments during this period.

This shift inevitably impacts the club calendar, which UEFA has already approved for the 2026-2027 season. As a result, the first round of the Champions League league phase will take place on September 8-10, while the second won't be held until a month later, on October 13-14. The Conference League will start even later, on October 15.

The other international match windows remain unchanged. November will still have its own window, as will March and the summer period, depending on whether international tournaments are scheduled.