FIFA : Abdoulaye Saydou Sow, new member of the Development Committee

Abdoulaye Saydou Sow joins a FIFA committee.

The appointment of Abdoulaye Saydou as a member of FIFA's Development Committee is excellent news for the former second vice-president of the Senegalese Football Federation.

Officially appointed to this position, this committee, chaired by Egyptian Hany Abo Rida and with Nualphan Lamsam (Thailand) as vice-chair, is responsible for overseeing and evaluating programs designed to promote and strengthen the development of football in national federations around the world.

While this commission has 19 members from all continents, it brings together internationally renowned figures. After leaving the presidency of the Amateur Football League and the Kaffrine Regional League, the former Minister of Urban Planning, Housing and Public Hygiene under the presidency of Macky Sall, has also held the position of mayor of the city of Kaffrine since 2022.