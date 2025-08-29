Fernando Ortiz Emerges as Leading Candidate to Coach Colo Colo After Quinteros Declines

Colo Colo’s search for a new manager remains unresolved after Jorge Almirón’s departure. Per La Tercera, Blanco y Negro had set a Wednesday deadline to appoint a replacement, but the decision has been pushed to Saturday, just one day before the Superclásico against Universidad de Chile. Gustavo Quinteros was initially the frontrunner but turned down the offer, citing the advanced stage of the season, a closed transfer window, and limited preparation time.

As a result, 47-year-old Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz has emerged as a strong alternative. His most recent job was with Santos Laguna, where he lasted only 124 days, recording two wins, one draw, and 14 defeats. Previously, Ortiz managed Monterrey and enjoyed his peak at Club América, where he led the side to three semifinal appearances between 2022 and 2023, though he never reached a final.

As a player, Ortiz came through Boca Juniors before stints with Mallorca B, San Lorenzo, Unión, Banfield and Estudiantes. He later moved to Mexico, winning the 2008 Clausura with Santos Laguna and representing América and Tigres. Returning to Argentina, he joined Vélez, winning the 2011 Clausura under Ricardo Gareca, and closed his career at Racing in 2014.

Ortiz’s coaching career began with Estudiantes’ reserves before moving to Paraguay, where he managed Sol de América and Sportivo Luqueño. His time at América established his reputation in Liga MX, with a tactical approach centered on a flexible 4-2-3-1 system. Should he land at Colo Colo, he would be reunited with defender Sebastián Vegas, whom he previously coached at Monterrey.