FC Lorient : Abdoulaye Faye's injury forces him to return to Leverkusen

An injury that changes the situation.

The news is not good for Senegalese player Abdoulaye Faye. On loan this season from Bayer Leverkusen, the young Senegalese defender was forced to leave FC Lorient following a foot relapse.

Abdoulaye Faye is not expected to play again until early 2026. After his performances in Sweden with BK Häcken, Abdoulaye Faye was signed by Leverkusen this summer. Abdoulaye Faye was subsequently loaned to Lorient to gain Ligue 1 experience.

Since his arrival, he has made a string of starts, playing five competitive matches for a total of 405 minutes, establishing himself as an important part of Lorient's central defence. According to recent reports, Abdoulaye Faye will undergo a comprehensive rehabilitation program in Germany due to his injury.

Announced to join Lorient in 2026, Abdoulaye Faye will need to heal his injury and prepare for his return in the best possible conditions.