FC Cincinnati Finalizing Deal to Sign MLS Legend Kei Kamara

Football news Today, 19:45
FC Cincinnati is finalizing a deal to sign veteran striker Kei Kamara, sources have told GiveMeSport. The 40-year-old forward is Major League Soccer’s second all-time leading scorer, with 147 regular-season goals, and will join Cincinnati via the supplemental roster slot, according to those same sources.

Kamara spent the 2024 season with Los Angeles FC, where he remained productive with three goals and six assists in 1,001 minutes of regular-season play. In 2023, he played for the Chicago Fire, scoring five times. Despite being a free agent over the winter, Kamara continued his international career in March by captaining Sierra Leone against Egypt in a World Cup qualifier.

Cincinnati sought an experienced attacking option for head coach Pat Noonan, and Kamara brings a strong aerial threat that sets him apart from the club’s current forwards. His leadership and locker room presence are expected to further boost team chemistry.

This move would mark Kamara’s 12th MLS club, a league record, after being drafted by Columbus Crew in 2006. He rose to prominence around 2010 and later spent time in England with Norwich City and Middlesbrough before returning to MLS in 2015. Kamara has earned 42 international caps for Sierra Leone and continues to add to his remarkable career.

